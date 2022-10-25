Hospital staff safety in the spotlight after 2 killed at Dallas Methodist

Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa were shot and killed at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Organizations say healthcare worker safety has always been a concern.

DALLAS — They are remembered fondly by family, friends and coworkers: Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa.

Flowers was a 63-year-old nurse. Pokuaa was a 45-year-old social worker.

They were on the labor and delivery floor on Saturday morning at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Police say both were shot and killed by a suspect named Nestor Hernandez.

National Nurses United is a union that advocates for nurses across the country. Jean Ross, NNU's President and a registered nurse, describes the incident as horrific. "We mourn with you," said Ross. "Hospitals are supposed to be a place to heal. They are not supposed to be a place of harm."

National Nurses United is pushing for legislation to implement violence prevention plans for frontline workers. It includes better staffing, training and reporting without fear of retaliation. Ross said hospitals need to be on the same page.

Ross said, "This is not supposed to be a war."

Lawrence Garcia, CEO of Ameriguard, is a security expert. He said hospitals can be vulnerable. "We have to make sure that entrance is manned with enough officers that can also check bags, run things through the magnetometer," said Garcia.

In this situation, the suspect is a known felon on probation. Garcia said more knowledge and access control could have prevented this.

"Communication is the key and being present and a deterrent at the main entrance of these places," Garcia said.