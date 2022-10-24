First victim identified in Methodist Hospital shooting that killed two employees

Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was one of two Methodist employees who died in the Saturday shooting at the Dallas hospital.

DALLAS — Officials have released the name of one of the victims who was shot and killed at Dallas Methodist Hospital on Saturday.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa was one of two Methodist employees who died in the shooting, which happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The name of the second victim in the shooting has yet not publicly been released by officials.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting. Hernandez was on parole at the time of the shooting.

He was released on parole in 2021 on an aggravated assault felony charge he pleaded guilty to in 2015. According to his plea agreement in that earlier case, Hernandez was sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WFAA on the Saturday shooting, Hernandez went to the hospital to visit his girlfriend who had given birth to their child. The warrant stated that Hernandez began "acting strangely" and accused his girlfriend of cheating on him.

The suspect than started searching the room to see if anyone else was in there, according to the warrant. The warrant then stated that Hernandez pulled out a handgun and hit his girlfriend in the head multiple times with it.

According to the warrant, his girlfriend told police that Hernandez made statements such as, "We are both going to die today," and "Whoever comes in this room is going to die with us."

The warrant stated that Pokuaa then entered the room and was fatally shot by Hernandez. According to the warrant, the second victim and a Methodist Hospital police officer were in the hallway and heard the gunshot. The warrant stated that the second victim looked into the room and was also fatally shot by Hernandez. The officer then took cover and shot Hernandez in the right leg, according to the warrant.

Hernandez was then detained and taken to another hospital for treatment.