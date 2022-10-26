Who were Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa? Friends and former coworkers remember Dallas hospital shooting victims

Friends say Pokuaa loved to travel, and Flowers loved Dr Pepper.

DALLAS — Olivia Delavega met Annette Flowers when she joined the nursing staff at Methodist Hospital in 2008.

"She was a rule follower," Delavega said fondly of Flowers.

"If there's anything that came down the pipe from administration, she was sure to be one of the ones that was going to follow it," she added.

Delavega said Flowers, 63, was naturally maternal.

Flowers also worked the weekend shift at Methodist, Delavega said, to spend time during the week helping take care of her grandchildren.

"She said, on many occasions, that her family was why she was there," Delavega said.

Flowers also had a sweet tooth.

"For lunch she would have a Dr Pepper. She'd go down to the cafeteria and she'd get, with her lunch, she'd get a Dr Pepper just about every day," Delavega remembered.

Shirley Turpin met Jacqueline Pokuaa in 2016 working at a nursing home.

Turpin told WFAA she loved watching Pokuaa's career take off over the years.

"Some people feel like they’re better than other people because they’ve become this person," Turpin said.

"Jackie was not that way."

The two friends often cooked and baked for each other.

During the height of the pandemic, Turpin said Pokuaa would make her food and leave it by her doorstep.

"If Jackie told you she was going to do something for you, she would do that, she would follow through," Turpin said.

"That's the Jackie I remember."

Both Flowers and Pokuaa leave behind children.

If Turpin could say one last thing to Flowers, she'd tell her friend, "I'm so sorry, Jackie. I’m so sorry."