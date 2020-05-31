Dallas leaders to discuss curfew Sunday after second night of vandalism, looting

The man wielding a machete seen in a graphic beating video Sunday night is still alive, the mayor said.

DALLAS — City leaders will discuss Sunday whether to implement a curfew in Dallas after a second night of vandalism.

“Our police chief and city manager and I are going to be discussing today how we deal with this issue of an influx of people into our city who are here to do no good,” said Mayor Eric Johnson in a live interview on WFAA’s Daybreak this morning. “Curfews are going to be looked at, discussed."

Johnson hedged, though, that law enforcement leaders would need to make that call.

"[A curfew] is something that law enforcement is going to have to ask us for.," he said. "They're going to have to tell us that that's what they think they need to be able to bring this under control, and if they want to do that, I'm supportive of that.”

Overnight, vandals returned to Deep Ellum and damaged more restaurants and businesses for a second night in a row. Another group of vandals damaged the Whole Foods grocery store on McKinney Avenue in Uptown, as well.

On Friday night, vandals caused widespread damage to downtown businesses including breaking out large plate glass windows at Neiman Marcus and dining room glass at Campisi’s pizzeria.

PHOTOS: Dallas businesses suffer damage from protesters on Friday 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

Looters also cleaned out other stores along Main Street in the city center and in Deep Ellum, as well.

“Curfews are a law enforcement tool. It's not something that you impose without there having to be any change in your policing strategy, which there would have to be,” the mayor explained. “So, we can't impose that on the police department and say 'impose a curfew.'"

Instead, Johnson said, police leaders will need to make that decision. Once they do, though, he said other city leaders will support it.

The mayor also said it’s important to differentiate between the groups of people taking to the streets of Dallas this weekend.

There are rightful protesters, he explained, but there are vandals and looters mixed in together with them.

“My understanding is that last night about 90 arrests were made and that a large majority of the people that were arrested were not from Dallas. I think that is a telling fact. We have people coming into Dallas who are not our residents causing mischief,” Johnson added.

Police are also investigating the beating of a man in South Victory that was captured in a graphic video and shared widely on social media last night.

“It's unacceptable for a beating to happen like that in my city. And I think that the police are looking into that situation and that's going to be addressed in our criminal justice system."

That individual is still alive, Johnson continued, but the circumstances of what led up to the beating remain under investigation.