Live blog: Dallas police chief calls for calm, says city is under curfew

A curfew for the city of Dallas is under consideration, Mayor Eric Johnson said.

City leaders are calling for calm and peace as civil unrest has continued to unfold in Dallas and across the country after the death of George Floyd earlier this week in Minneapolis police custody.

Thousands have raised cries against racial injustice in America's cities, gathering in large crowds to protest racism and police brutality.

Dallas been placed under a curfew, Chief of Police Renee Hall said Sunday afternoon. Mayor Eric Johnson had said during an interview on WFAA on Sunday morning that decision would be dependent upon what law enforcement leaders felt they needed to keep control.

In Dallas, protests that began peacefully Saturday afternoon in downtown took a turn after protesters clashed with police around 4 p.m. The civil unrest became chaotic across the city later that night as property was vandalized, stores were looted and several people were hurt.

One man confronted people in the streets with a machete before they attacked him, Dallas police said.

Similar scenes played out in cities across America on Saturday: protesters and rioters facing down with lines of police. Canisters of tear gas and rubber bullets shot off to disperse crowds. Squad cars damaged and set ablaze.

More events calling attention to racial injustice are planned for later Sunday afternoon in the city, including a prayer gathering outside Dallas police headquarters.

Racial justice organizations including the Dallas Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression will hold a vigil at 3 p.m. at the Freedman's African Memorial Park and Cemetery on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas "for black lives that have been murdered by the police and a healing space for those of us constantly traumatized by policing in America."

Next Generation Action Network is hosting a demonstration in front of the Dallas County jail at 3 p.m. to demand the release of protesters.

A prayer gathering will be held in front of Dallas police headquarters by a number of clergy on Sunday at 5 p.m. to "pray for justice and against racism."

And in McKinney, a youth-led protest held by March For Our Lives Greater Dallas is planned for 5:30 p.m. in front of that city's police department.

Follow along below for live updates:

3:15 p.m.: A large crowd has gathered for a vigil at the Freedman's African Memorial Park and Cemetery on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas.

3:10 p.m.: Dallas Chief of Police Renee Hall said the decision to implement a curfew came after two nights of vandalism and looting occurred near and in downtown Dallas. The area within the curfew limits was where small groups of looters had primarily been targeting businesses, according to Hall.

Hall also said there were about 500 state troopers who had worked with the police department in the city on Saturday, along with officers from Irving and Allen.

2:55 p.m.: Parts of Dallas will be placed under a curfew for the next several days, Dallas Chief of Police Renee Hall said during a news conference. The area between Oak Lawn Avenue, Riverfront Boulevard, Corinth Street and Peak Street will be under the curfew starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m.

1:30 p.m.: Dallas Chief of Police Renee Hall will call for calm during a news conference at 2:30 p.m., a news release said.

12:30 p.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott declares a state of disaster in response to the civil unrest seen across Texas.

8:30 a.m.: During an interview on WFAA, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said it is important that the different groups of people taking to the streets are properly distinguished.

There are "legitimate protesters" who want to bring attention to their cause but not doing anything illegal, he explained, as well as bored onlookers who have been "cooped up in the house for two months" and come to watch the protests. And then there are people who have come out "to engage in mischief and criminal activity."

"They are the ones with the rocks in their hands walking down the streets and they are not there to protest. They are not protesters," he said. "When they're attacking folks, it's not 'the protesters have attacked' or 'protest has turned violent.' They were never there to protest in the first place."

7 a.m.: Spokespeople for NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas said both malls would be closed Sunday, and Target leaders have closed six locations in Dallas and dozens more across the country as the civil unrest continues to unfold.

WFAA digital producers Jennifer Prohov and Jake Harris contributed to this report.