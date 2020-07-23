Dallas ISD board hears public input on proposed calendar, school reentry plan

Texas' second largest school district is holding a specially called meeting to adopt a school calendar for in-person and virtual learning

Dallas ISD plans to adopt on Thursday a calendar for the upcoming school year and receive feedback on the district's newly released reentry plan.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa is expected to propose both in-person and virtual learning to begin on Sept. 8 during a specially called meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Under the proposed calendar, the district would drop three-day weekends in October and add a holiday for the general election on Nov. 3.

The last day of classroom instruction would fall on June 18, approximately three weeks later than a traditional schedule.

An executive order from the Dallas County Health and Human Services department on July 16 prevents public and private schools from opening in the county through Sept. 7.

The order delayed the planned start in the Dallas district on Aug. 17.

According to school district records, 60 members of the public are signed up to speak at the meeting which begins at 3 p.m. at the Turney W. Leonard Governance and Training Center at 5151 Samuell Blvd. in Dallas.

Due to the pandemic, all those signed up to speak will do so virtually and those wishing to watch the meeting can do so online by clicking here.