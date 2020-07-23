COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 9 deaths

More than 300 Tarrant County residents have died from the novel coronavirus since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County health officials reported nine coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. The victims range from a man in his 40s to several patients in their 70s.

All but one person had underlying health conditions, officials said.

County officials also reported 431 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 23,967 since tracking began in March.

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 702 patients hospitalized due to coronavirus, and 11,680 residents have recovered.

