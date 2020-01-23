DALLAS — On Saturday, Dallas Fire Captain Cristian Hinojosa will carry his 6-year-old son, Max, up the tallest building in Dallas.

It's to raise money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Big D Climb. The Bank of America Plaza at 901 Main Street has more than 1,500 steps and 70 flights of stairs.

More than 1,100 participants are expected to attend.

Dallas Fire-Rescue created a team with more than 40 firefighters participating. For Hinojosa, this is personal.

When Max was about one-month-old, he was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. He was faced with shots and treatments at a young age.

WFAA

Now, the Hinojosa's are proud to say Max is in remission.

As Max battled childhood cancer, Hinojosa said LLS provided so much support for their family.

He is grateful that his son is happy and healthy, and hopes to pay it forward by raising money for the cause.

In full firefighting gear and Max on his back, Hinojosa will climb the steps 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Cristian Hinojosa and his son, Max

Courtesy





