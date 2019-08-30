James Leavelle, the Dallas police detective who was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald when he was shot, is dead at the age of 99.

Leavelle was by the side of the suspected assassin of President John F. Kennedy in an iconic photo that captured the moment Jack Ruby pulled the trigger.

Leavelle died on a trip to Colorado, friends tell WFAA.

Lee Harvey Oswald, suspected assassin of JFK, shot to death at point-blank range by Jack Ruby in basement of Dallas police headquarters Nov. 24, 1963. Plainclothes officer to the left of him is Jim Leavelle in the white suit and Stetson.

WFAA-TV

