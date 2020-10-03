DALLAS — Illegal street racing and car stunt shows continue to be nuisances bothering some neighbors in areas across North Texas.

Families in the Lake Cliff neighborhood in Oak Cliff called the Dallas Police Department on Saturday after large crowds showed up on Beckley Avenue. Witnesses say drivers were speeding, spinning donuts, burning rubber and blocking traffic as spectators watched.

"I wanted to make sure that I was capturing evidence," neighbor Erik Wolf said. He recorded the chaos while calling police.

"I'm thinking, you know, one small misstep from one of these guys and it's going to barrel into any one of our houses over here," Wolf said.

Neighbors said police eventually showed up. Officers detained a few drivers. However, witnesses allege no citations were issued at the scene.

Street racing concerns, like this, are not new. However, the illegal activity remains a concern in many neighborhoods across the city. That's why Dallas police and city staff are working on ordinance changes to address the problem.

"It's not only DPD or City of Dallas,” Major Osama Ismail said. He's a commander with Dallas police's Southeast Patrol Division. “It's a nationwide problem."

Ismail said officers working a street racing detail on Sunday night approached a similar scene on South Henderson Avenue.

"Unfortunately, during the process, two squad cars collided," Ismail said.

Fortunately the officers involved in that wreck are okay. However, street racing and stunt shows have claimed the lives of several participants and innocent residents recently in Dallas.

Major Ismail said since beginning racing initiatives in 2019, Dallas police data shows:

2,300 citations have been issued

400 arrests have been made

1,400 vehicles have been towed

"The Dallas Police Department is working with the city attorney's office to come up with an ordinance to address spectators…trying to deter spectators," Ismail said.

Wolf supports the strategy.

"I'd just like to see some policy change."

