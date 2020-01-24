DALLAS — A large car show at a tire shop in Pleasant Grove has been the latest source of concern from neighbors complaining about illegal street racing and stunts in Southeast Dallas.

Residents and some council members are speaking out in their communities and on social media after an unauthorized car show was held Sunday at Omar’s Tires and Wheels on the 3700 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

“We’re beyond frustrated,” Yolanda Williams said.

Neighbors say hundreds of people packed the lot and street outside the tire shop for an event that was advertised on social media sites at a "Free Smoke Burnout Meet."

The car show was at the tire shop’s parking lot. Photos and videos show some of the spectators standing around with babies on their shoulders.

Video posted to YouTube captured Sunday's incident.

Some spectators were standing and sitting on rooftops enjoying the show. The crowd and cars caused congestion on the main road. The crowd watched several vehicles take turns spinning donuts and burning rubber.

"I couldn't believe it, first of all, because this is a business," Williams said.

On Thursday, workers at the tire shop said they never expected such a large crowd. They said a car club asked the owner to use the property for a show to celebrate one of its members who died.

"It’s got very dangerous lately," Kenneth Winn said.

Community organizers, like Winn and Williams, complained these types of car shows, stunts, speeding, and illegal street racing are becoming growing problems in the area.

"Right now, we're not getting much done. But someone is going to get seriously hurt or killed," Winn said.

Someone in Sunday’s crowd did get hurt.

A spectator was injured when the tail of a red car crashed into the crowd while the vehicle was doing stunts. Some people in the crowd said the injured man suffered a broken leg.

Medics transported a person to the hospital

A spokesperson from Dallas Police Department said officers responded to the scene, dispersed the crowd, and spoke with the property owner about allowing stunts.

Dallas City Councilmembers from District 5 and District 7 are aware of the street racing issues across southeast Dallas.

Councilman Jaime Resendez, who represents District 5, released the following statement:

Street racing and car stunts have been a growing problem in southeast Dallas, mostly at shopping center lots that are vacant at night. The event at Omar’s Wheels & Tires on Buckner this past Sunday was, to my knowledge, a new venue for this nonsense. When I became aware of it through a post I happened to see on social media, I immediately contacted the police chief, who informed me that officers had been deployed to the location. The event was shut down and the parking lot blockaded, but unfortunately, not until a spectator had been injured. I am working closely with DPD, code enforcement, and the city attorney to determine next steps regarding this particular event and location.

It’s important however, to put this in perspective. This is just one of the venues where car racing and stunts are occurring. My efforts with enforcement are geared to the problem across the district and to determining how we can stop this at all locations. I encourage people to continue to call the police whenever they see an event. The injury that occurred on Sunday should serve as a warning to spectators that this is not only illegal but extremely dangerous. As a parent, it shocked me to see people out there holding their babies in their arms within easy striking distance of the stunt cars. This time didn’t end in tragedy; the next time might very well.

Residents say they will continue discussing the street racing and stunt shows at their neighborhood and crime watch meetings.

