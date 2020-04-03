DALLAS — One of Texas' largest community college systems will now be known as "Dallas College" starting in the fall semester of 2020.

The Dallas County Community College District board of trustees approved the name change on Tuesday. It's the first major change in the educational organization's 54-year history.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) will give final approval in June.

University leaders decided in February to make the unprecedented move of consolidating their seven separate colleges into one university. Chancellor Joe May said this "One College" plan will better serve the students and give them access to more classes in more locations.

The board of trustees considered hundreds of suggestions before picking Dallas College in order to "build on the equity of the previous name and the global awareness of the Dallas area itself."

“Fifty-four years of being a district is a long time, and we know it will take time and effort to fully implement the Dallas College name," said Board Chair Diana Flores in a statement. "Today’s resolution helps officially establish the new name in the community."

The new Dallas College will include Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland colleges. These will be called campuses pending accreditation.

May said one of the main reasons school leaders considered making this change is to help students finish their degrees.

Current accreditation rules require a student to earn at least 25% of their credits from one institution. Now that Dallas College will be acting as one university, students can count courses taken from all locations for their potential degrees.

