FORT WORTH, Texas — Forth Worth ISD’s board voted to approve its first major rezoning in 20 years Tuesday night.

Dozens of families from South Hills Elementary showed up to fight against the plan, which would move them from high-performing McLean Middle School to Rosemont Middle School, which is lower performing.

Just hours before the school board’s vote, a fight at Rosemont injured nine people, including a police officer. The school’s principal had to help break it up. Police arrested five students.

“Every day since they’ve been coming to school here, they’ve been coming home [saying] there was a fight,” parent Roslinda Garza said.

The violence just enflamed parents’ frustrations with the plan.

“If they can’t control the students, why are they sending more students there?” South Hills parent Marisa Orozto said.

“When will the district stop minimizing and normalizing this chaos that is occurring at a lot of our schools?” one speaker asked the board.

District leaders say the new rezoning plan helps with efficiency and getting more families involved in their student’s education.

“I feel like moving our children out of McLean Middle School is modern-day segregation,” one parent told the board.

Families say hundreds showed up to previous forums but feared coming tonight because they’re undocumented.

“I have to be the voice for undocumented parents who can’t come to this meeting,” Orozto said.

The board voted 7 to 1 to pass the rezoning, saying it’s the best solution to help the district despite parents’ concerns. The lone dissenting vote was Anael Luebanos, whose district includes South Hills.

The changes will take effect in 2023.

