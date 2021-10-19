Police determine cause of Dallas apartment explosion

Investigators told WFAA they have concluded that the explosion was caused when a suspect fired into an apartment, hit a stove and severed a gas line.

DALLAS — Dallas police have filed seven deadly conduct charges in connection with an explosion at an apartment complex in southern Dallas last month.

Investigators told WFAA they have concluded that the explosion was caused when a suspect fired into an apartment, hit a stove and severed a gas line. It's unclear at this time the exact details of what prompted the shooting.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody Oct. 3 on charges of aggravated assault, a drug charge and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

First Assistant Chief Al Martinez said after checking further, investigators were able to match a round found at the scene to a weapon the suspect had. Martinez told WFAA, "In his shooting into the apartment after a disturbance had occurred, he caused the gas leak."

#breakingnews: Dallas police have filed seven deadly conduct charges in connection with an explosion at an apartment complex last month. Investigators found that the explosion was caused when a suspect fired into the apartment, hitting the stove and severing the gas line. — Tanya Eiserer (@tanyaeiserer) October 19, 2021

The explosion happened Sept. 29 at the Highland Hills Apartments, near Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart roads.

Firefighters responded about 10:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a natural gas leak, and when firefighters arrived, they smelled gas near the apartment building's gate entrance.

While the firefighters were investigating the smell of gas, the explosion happened, causing a large fire and leading to part of a two-story apartment building to collapse. Eight people - including four Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters - were hurt in the explosion. All are expected to recover.