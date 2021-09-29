7 people, including 4 firefighters, injured in Dallas apartment explosion; 2 firefighters critical

The fire at 11 a.m. was still producing flames and heavy smoke, and at least half of the apartment building appeared to be badly damaged.

DALLAS — Seven people were injured Wednesday in an explosion at an apartment building in southern Dallas, including four Dallas firefighters and two who are in critical condition, officials said.

The firefighters were responding to a report of a natural gas leak at the apartment building when the explosion happened.

All seven victims were taken to Parkland Hospital, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

Evans in a 12:30 p.m. update said two of the firefighters were in critical condition and the other victims were considered stable. Parkland confirmed it was treating three civilians, two males and a female, and that they were in fair condition.

The firefighters responded about 10:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a natural gas leak at an apartment building at 5726 Highland Hills Drive, near Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart roads, about one mile west of Interstate 45, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

When the firefighters arrived, they smelled gas near the apartment building's gate entrance. While the firefighters investigated the smell of gas, an explosion happened, causing part of the two-story apartment building to collapse, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Evans said residents in the apartment complex reported that the smell of gas began as early as Tuesday night, but more information about the gas investigation was not yet available.

The fire at 11 a.m. was producing flames and heavy smoke, and at least half of the apartment building appeared to be badly damaged. Debris from the building could be seen strewn around the building, as firefighters battled the fire, and at least two units appeared to be collapsed.

"The damage is extensive," Evans said. "The collapse itself is extensive."

At least four fire trucks were at the scene, along with several other fire vehicles, as crews worked to put out the fire.

The fire appeared to be mostly put out by noon, though light smoke was still coming from the roof of the building. Some debris from the exploded building could be seen on the roof of the building next door, and windows appeared to be damaged on both buildings.

A woman who spoke with WFAA said she was at her mother's nearby apartment when the explosion happened. The blast shook the apartment. When they ran outside, the woman said they saw lots of smoke and people running away from the apartment building.

More information was not yet available.

