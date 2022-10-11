Couple found dead in Johnson County home, son arrested in connection, sheriff's office says

The couple's son was arrested at a hospital in Fort Worth and is a person of interest in their murder.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Johnson County law enforcement has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to the deaths of his parents near Joshua.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road on Oct. 5 for a welfare concern.

A family member had called law enforcement after not being able to reach anyone at the home. Deputies were not able to get in contact with anyone at the home and left.

On Oct. 6, deputies returned and found a backdoor was open. The deputies found the bodies of 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife, 68-year-old Kay Scarlett. Both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

JCSO said a truck belonging to the Scarletts was found in the parking lot of a hospital in Fort Worth on Oct. 7. The couple's son, Samuel Scarlett, was at the hospital and believed to have been in possession of the truck after the crime.

Scarlett was arrested inside the hospital for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He's currently being held at the Johnson County Jail on a $100,000 bond and is a person of interest in the murder of his parents.