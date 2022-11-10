North Texas officer arrested for bringing phone into inmate's cell

"Let me just make it easy," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner told officer Tyler Moody in a released video. "You're fired. You're no longer an employee here."

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas officer has been placed under arrest after bringing a cell phone into an inmate's cell, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.

The sheriff's office released a video of Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner firing Moody. Initially, Skinner asked Moody if he was offering his resignation. Then, he clarified that wouldn't be necessary.

"Let me just make it easy," Skinner said. "You're fired. You're no longer an employee here."

#NEW Sources confirm to me that a Collin County detention officer has been arrested and fired by @CollinCoSheriff for supplying an inmate with a cell phone. More updates to come... @wfaa — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) October 11, 2022

Skinner then told Moody he was being arrested for violating Texas Penal Code 38.11 Prohibited Substances and Items in Correctional or Civil Commitment Facility, which is a 3rd Degree Felony.

Before arresting him, Skinner made Moody stand up and take off his police uniform, telling him he didn't deserve to wear it.

"You betrayed the trust of every citizen that we have the privilege to serve, and you've betrayed the trust of the brave and selfless men and women that you've worked alongside for nearly three years," Skinner said.

Investigators then booked Moody into the Collin County jail. This investigation is ongoing.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner is a 32-year law-enforcement veteran, trial attorney and former prosecutor. He took office on January 1, 2017, and oversees 550 personnel.