According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of a gas leak while lines were being worked on.

NEVADA, Texas — Two people were treated for injuries after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said.

The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of a gas leak while lines were being worked on.

Two people were reportedly injured, according to officials.