One person dead, another hospitalize after fire destroys Collin County home, says Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, a woman was significantly injured in a Saturday morning fire in Blue Ridge. Firefighters found the deceased victim inside the home

BLUE RIDGE, Texas — Collin County officials report one person was killed and another seriously injured in a structure fire Saturday morning.

The Blue Ridge Fire Department, Westminster Fire Department and Collin County Sheriff's Office all responded to the structure fire around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning, officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders found the residence entirely engulfed in flames.

Officials added that they found a 55-year-old woman who was seriously injured. She was taken to Medical Center of McKinney, where she's expected to survive.

Firefighters worked for hours to contain the fire, officials say, but the home was destroyed.

One person was found dead inside who investigators believe died in the fire. The Collin County Medical Examiner and investigators are working to identify them.

The Collin County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.