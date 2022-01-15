Colleyville residents evacuated during SWAT situation, police say

Police said they were "conducting SWAT operations" near the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, near Tinker Road and Highway 26.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Police on Saturday morning were evacuating residents of a Colleyville neighborhood while they responded to a SWAT situation.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted about the situation shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police were "conducting SWAT operations" near the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, near Tinker Road and Highway 26.

Police said all residents in the immediate area were being evacuated.

We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

The situation was still active at 11:45 and officers were on scene. More information was not yet available.