Dallas investigators asking for help identifying driver in deadly hit-and-run from late December

Dallas Police officers responded early in the morning and determined Willie Clyde Nelson Jr. was hit by an unknown suspect's vehicle and killed.

DALLAS — Investigators are trying to find a suspect who hit and killed someone with their car in late December, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At around 7:23 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to 8155 S. RL Thornton Freeway, near Danieldale Sprayground and Ricketts Branch Park.

A person was laying in the north area of a parking lot, police say. Dallas Police officers responded and determined the person was hit by an unknown suspect's vehicle and killed.

The victim, Willie Clyde Nelson Jr., was a 56-year-old white male and determined to be killed between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Dec. 23, according to Dallas Police.