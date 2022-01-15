Rabbi believed to be 1 of 4 hostages at North Texas synagogue described as man who promotes interfaith peace

Friends of Charlie Cytron-Walker believe he's one of the four hostages at Congregation Beth Israel.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — As the situation at a synagogue in Colleyville continues to unfold, friends of a rabbi believed to have been taken hostage describe him as a man who promotes peace between different religions.

Police in Colleyville said SWAT officers responded to the scene Saturday morning in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, near Tinker Road and Highway 26. Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI also responded.

Police said one hostage was released unharmed shortly after 5 p.m., but further details were not immediately released. FBI crisis negotiators continue to make contact with the hostage-taker.

Friends of Cytron-Walker are worried for him as questions surrounding the situation remain.

Shahzad Mahmud told WFAA he's known Cytron-Walker for five to six years and that the rabbi is known for promoting interfaith peace and conversation.

"We were part of Interfaith, which he was instrumental in bringing the synagogue, the churches and the Islamic centers of Southlake and Colleyville," Mahmud explained. "And also, he's part of the Peace Together movement, same initiative bringing the different faiths together and just promote peace and harmony."

According to a biography on the synagogue's website, Cytron-Walker has been rabbi there since 2006 and is from Lansing, Michigan.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, whose district covers a large part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, also told WFAA that he has a close relationship with Cytron-Walker and his family.

"I know the rabbi, I know his wife very well. Our kids used to play together when they were young on Saturdays at playdates. So, a really great family," Veasey said. "Really praying this is resolved peacefully. Charlie's a great guy, really down-to-earth guy. His wife works at the Multi-Cultural Alliance, which is an organization that works to bring people of different faiths together."