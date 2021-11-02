Man who killed himself in front of Rep. Van Duyne's home was active in Republican politics

Police identified Chris Dillard as the man who killed himself in front of Rep. Beth Van Duyne's home Wednesday.

IRVING, Texas — Police have identified a 55-year-old man who killed himself Wednesday outside of Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s Irving home, police said.

Richard Christian “Chris” Dillard worked as a political consultant and was involved in Tarrant County Republican politics. It is believed that he worked on Van Duyne’s campaign for Congress, according to his LinkedIn page.

The FBI and Irving police are investigating and plan to provide an update Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Van Duyne was home at the time of the incident and only heard the shooting, Irving police said.

Police officials said they are looking into the motive.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.

Photos on Facebook and online show Dillard in photos with Shelley Luther, who ran for Texas State Senate for District 30, and Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

Van Duyne was a city council member until she stepped down in 2010 to run for a mayor, a race she won. She served as mayor from 2011 to 2017.

The Trump administration placed her as a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regional administrator.

She recently won the race for the U.S. House of Texas, 24th Congressional District.