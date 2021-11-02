'Rooted': How these Texas lawmakers plan to ban hair discrimination through The Crown Act

All across the country, a movement to ban this type of discrimination is growing, including right here in Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Let's talk about hair. You see it worn down, half-up and half-down, in a ponytail, in a bun. And chances are, you don't think anything of it.

But for so many of your neighbors, coworkers and friends, wearing their hair in the exact same styles -- down, half-up and half-down, in a ponytail, in a bun -- is met with a dose of discrimination. And it's all because the texture is different.

In this installment of WFAA's "Rooted" series, we're confronting the discrimination so many Black women and men face, simply because of their natural hair. All across the country, a movement to ban this type of discrimination is growing, including right here in Texas.

Hair discrimination was put on full display in 2018. A referee told a high school wrestler in New Jersey he had to cut off his locs before a match or forfeit. Lawmakers across the country spoke out.

And in 2019, California became the first state to pass The "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," or Crown Act. To put it plainly, the law states a person can't be denied employment and educational opportunities because of the texture of their hair or for wearing it in protective styles -- including braids, locs and twists.

As one state was passing policies to protect Black hair, Texas was getting national attention for penalizing it.

"I was called down to the office every day," said De'Andre Arnold. "It's a crazy feeling because it's like what is going on? Why are they doing this to me? Like it's confusing, it's depressing and it's stressful."

Last year Arnold was suspended from Barbers Hill High School outside of Houston and banned from walking the stage at his high school graduation because he wouldn't cut the locs he had been growing since he was 12 years old.

"You would think it's just hair, but no, it's not like that. It's actually a part of who I am," he said. "Growing up around my dad's side of the family, they're from Trinidad and Tobago. This is something you see all the time, you see dreadlocks. And it's like me seeing that as a kid, it's like I really want to be a part of this. I want to immolate this and express this culture. I like this."

One year later, the district's policy requiring the length of male students' hair to be above the collar hasn't changed.

"It really is a shame that in 2020, that was last year or 2021, we still are dealing with this," he said.

State Rep. Ron Reynolds (D-Missouri City) met with Arnold.

"I applauded him for taking a stand, for being willing to stand on principle and he wasn't willing to conform to what the school deemed acceptable in terms of hair," Reynolds said.

In February 2020, Reynolds and the members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus vowed to fight hair discrimination the next time the legislature met.

That time is now.

Rep. Reynolds, Rep. Rhetta Bowers and State Rep. Shawn Thierry (D-Houston) all filed versions of The Crown Act. It's a show of solidarity to show how important this legislation is.

"To impose a European standard of hairstyle on people of African descent is not equity. And so it's time that in the State of Texas, that we get on board and we make a statement that we believe in African-Americans right to just be and wear their God-given natural hair texture," said Rep. Thierry.

Rep. Reynolds and Sen. Borris Miles filed a bill in both chambers to ban discrimination against people who wear their hair in braids, locs or twists in Texas schools and businesses.

"You should be judged on your merits and not how you wear your hair," Reynolds said.

State Rep. Bowers' version of the bill goes one step further -- ensuring people with natural hairstyles can't be discriminated against in housing

"In our style, and whether that's hair or wardrobe, that is an expression of yourself. And you should feel in school, in the workplace and in where you live, you should feel comfortable to be yourself," Bowers said.

Thierry's version bans discrimination in businesses and schools and requires cultural awareness training for teachers.

"Without cultural competency, they really don't have an appreciation or awareness for what our hair means to us as African-Americans," Thierry said.

Three bills -- one goal.

"Our goal is, is united. To make sure that in Texas that we ban discrimination based upon hair," Reynolds said.

And this legislation is personal.

Bowers' nephew wanted to wear his hair in twists.

Reynolds' daughter was told not to wear braids at an internship.

And Theirry's daughter came home from elementary school crying after hearing a teacher berate a Black classmate with a racist comment about her hair.

"There are a lot more stories than we've ever really heard of," Bowers said. "I think it was something that was swept under the rug kind of at everyone's kitchen table, those conversations. But this is, this is legislation that is necessary."

Lawmakers in seven other states saw the necessity and have already passed The Crown Act.

Texas lawmakers now have three months to get it on Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.