Irving police, FBI investigating after man kills himself outside Rep. Beth Van Duyne's house

IRVING, Texas — The FBI and Irving police are investigating after a man killed himself Wednesday outside of Rep. Beth Van Duyne's house, officials said.

Van Duyne was home at the time of the incident and only heard the shooting, Irving police said.

Police officials said they are looking into the motive.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.

#NEW @IrvingPD gives update on suicide that happened in front of US Rep. @Bethvanduyne's home. Congresswoman was home at the time and only heard shooting. FBI and Irving PD looking into motive. Identity of victim is pending. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/y6YVTdSJ1w — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) February 11, 2021

Van Duyne was the mayor for Irving and served as city council starting in 2004, stepping down in 2010 for a mayoral run. She served as mayor from 2011 to 2017.

The Trump administration placed her as a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regional administrator.

She recently won the race for the U.S. House of Texas, 24th Congressional District.