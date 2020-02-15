DALLAS — An 11-story tower will be imploded Sunday morning at 2828 North Haskell Avenue.

The implosion is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. and will cause several road closures for residents around the area.

A spokesperson for De La Vega Development said the implosion is in preparation for a new development in Dallas called The Central.

Access will be limited for pedestrians and drivers for several hours leading up to the event, according to Dallas police.

Delays and closures could last for three hours after the implosion, according to officials.

Authorities say traffic on U.S. 75 will be stopped for about 10 minutes before the scheduled implosion.

Here are other areas that will be impacted:

North Carroll and northbound Central Expressway service road

North Carroll Avenue

North Carroll Avenue & Coles Manor Pl

North Carroll Avenue and Atoka Street

North Peak Street and Belmont Avenue

North Peak Street and North Carroll Avenue

Capitol Avenue and eastbound and westbound Haskell Avenue

Northbound Haskell Avenue and northbound Central Expressway service road

Northbound Haskell Avenue overpass and overpass turnaround

Eastbound Haskell Avenue southbound Central Service Road

Westbound Haskell Avenue and southbound Central Service Road

The implosion will also cause DART delays and bus detours. For additional information, click here.

