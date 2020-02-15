After much speculation on Amazon's workings in North Texas, the e-commerce giant has plans to hire 1,000 workers at a new warehouse near DFW International Airport.

The Dallas Morning News confirmed Friday that the hundreds of jobs will be part of a new 1 million-square-foot near the south side of the airport for a shipping facility.

In January, the Dallas Business Journal reported that the company submitted plans to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for the warehouse. The warehouse was built in 2018 on a speculative basis by Dallas-based CLX Ventures. Located at 2601 S Airfield Drive, the space is being retrofitted for about $53 million and could be completed by August.

At the time, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) did not comment on the warehouse. The company told the Morning News on Friday the facility is expected to "open later this year."

This facility would be the newest addition to the 10 Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers across the region, according to Avalara. Dallas-Fort Worth accounts for nearly two-thirds of the 16 fulfillment and sortation centers in Texas.

In early February, the company also signed a 10-year lease for 419,626 square feet in East Dallas' Eastpoint Distribution Center, according to a news release from real estate investment manager Dalfen Industrial.

Amazon also has a 650,000-square-foot presence at AllianceTexas. About 300 new full-time jobs were created at that facility for Amazon Air, the company's cargo airline.

The hiring comes on the heels of a report from the Business Journal citing sources that said the company could be adding hundreds of corporate jobs possibly in the Uptown area. The jobs are said to be additions to Amazon's workforce in the area, and would not involve moving employees from the cloud-product team, who are currently housed at the Galleria, or other locales, sources said.

An Amazon representative told the Dallas Business Journal last year that the Seattle-based e-retailer had more than 22,000 full-time jobs in Texas and had invested more than $7 billion in the state since 2011. In September, the company's “Career Day” drew more than 4,400 candidates, according to Amazon.

