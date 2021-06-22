Rescue crews in Collin County find the body of bicyclist that fell into Lake Lavon

On Monday, Collin County Sheriff's Office started the search for a possible drowning of a bicyclist that hit the side of a bridge and fell into the lake

ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from an earlier story.

Rescuers said they found the body of a bicyclist in Lake Lavon earlier Tuesday.

The Collin County Sherriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to 9300 FM 3286 in the city of Anna to investigate a possible drowning on Monday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness reported seeing the bicyclist when he reportedly hit the side of the bridge and fell over the railing into the Lake Lavon. The witness checked the area, the sheriff's office said, but never saw the bicyclist resurface from the water below.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office dive team and the Wylie Fire-Rescue dive team immediately responded to the scene and initiated the rescue operation, the sheriff's office said. Rescuers searched the scene until the nightfall, but suspended the search as they were facing high winds and lightning because of an approaching rain storm.

The next day, they reentered the water to continue the search, the sheriff's office said, and at around 10:00 a.m., the rescue teams found and recovered the body of an adult man.

His body was released to the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

Along with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office dive team, the Wylie Fire-Rescue, Lucas Fire-Rescue, Princeton Fire Department, Branch Volunteer Fire Department, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were all part of the search.