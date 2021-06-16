Man drowns at Grapevine Lake, authorities urge people to wear life jackets

"Please encourage loved ones to wear life jackets any time they are in the lake," Grapevine police officials said.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man who was approximately 33 years old died at a local hospital Tuesday night after he was pulled from Grapevine Lake, officials said. He had been submerged beneath the water for at least 10 minutes.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near Oak Grove Park, officials with the fire department said.

The man had been swimming with family members and was not wearing a life jacket when he went under the water. Bystanders were able to pull him from the water, officials said.

Grapevine police were on the scene first and began to perform CPR until medics arrived, which they continued while they took him to a local hospital.

The man later died at the hospital.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens will now investigate his death.

Both Grapevine police and fire officials are urging people to wear life jackets anytime they are on or in the water.