17-year-old boy drowns at Joe Pool Lake, Grand Prairie Fire Department says

Officials said the teen was underwater for about 30 minutes before being located.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A teen has died after being pulled from Joe Pool Lake Friday evening, the Grand Prairie Fire Department says. 

Around 6:10 p.m., crews responded to the lake after receiving several calls of a possible drowning involving a 17-year-old boy who had gone underwater while swimming near the beach area. 

Grand Prairie Fire says the teen was not wearing a life vest and had been underwater for about 30 minutes before being located by Grand Prairie Public Safety divers. The teen was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the boy has not been released at this time, but Grand Prairie ISD told WFAA it was a student in their district.

