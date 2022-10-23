x
Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, according to police.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said.

Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.

According to police, the fire department responded to a call about a vehicle on fire in a wooded area near Burma Road. Firefighters found a small SUV engulfed in flames.

Police said after the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the vehicle. The body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office, where a cause of death will be determined.

Police did not immediately say if foul play is suspected. The case is currently being investigated as an unexplained death, police said.

