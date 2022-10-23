Retired Haltom City police officer dies in house fire

Police say retired Cpl. Tony Miller died in a fire at his home in Azle.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — A retired North Texas police officer died in a house fire Sunday morning, according to officials.

In a news release, Haltom City police said Cpl. Tony Miller, who retired after 25 years with the department, died in a fire at his home in Azle. He was 62.

Haltom City police said Miller joined the department in 1997 and began as a patrol officer. He was eventually promoted to the rank of corporal and became a firearms instructor for the department, police said.

"Tony was an expert marksman, competition shooter and loved all things related to firearms," Haltom City police said.

The department said that after Miller retired, he went back to Haltom City police and became a property technician.

"His smile, laughter and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten," the department said. "We ask the citizens of Haltom [City] to pray for Tony's family, loved ones and fellow officers as they mourn this devastating loss."