Emergency landing on Kiest Boulevard: Small plane on way to Dallas Executive Airport reported engine problems before safely landing on street

The plane departed from Snyder and reported engine problems before landing. Area streets are closed and power lines were downed, but officials report no injuries.

DALLAS — A small plane en route to Dallas Executive Airport made an emergency landing on West Kiest Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing an end to its flight about two miles northwest of its intended final destination in the Redbird neighborhood of Oak Cliff.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the pilot of the multi-engine DA-62 plane -- which had departed earlier in the day from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas, about 250 miles west of Dallas -- experienced engine problems while in the air, necessitating the emergency landing attempt on the 5300 block of West Kiest Boulevard near the intersection with South Ledbetter Drive, between Loop 12 and Spur 208.

Despite reports of a fire on the scene, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said they found no fire -- and no fuel leakage -- upon their responders' arrival at the scene. Dallas Fire-Rescue officials further reported that there was "minimal damage" at the scene, noting that "only" some power lines were knocked down, and that a speed limit sign was also struck by the plane.

The husband and wife who were in the plane when it landed were also uninjured, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said.

Shortly after the plane's emergency landing, electric delivery utility Oncor's power outage map showed 59 outages being reported in the vicinity of where the plane came to a halt.

Representatives with Oncor have not yet responded to WFAA's requests for comment on if those outages were related to any power lines downed by the plane's landing.

Also following the plane's landing, officials with the Dallas Police Department confirmed that roads in the immediate area along Kiest would be blocked to automobile traffic as the scene was cleared.