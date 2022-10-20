Suspect injured after exchange of gunfire with Garland officers, police say

The incident happened around 2 p.m. after police responded to reports of a man on a property who wasn't supposed to be there.

GARLAND, Texas — A suspect has been injured after an exchange of gunfire with Garland officers Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police told WFAA that the incident began when Garland officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Echo Drive in regards to a man on property who wasn't supposed to be there.

According to police, officers arrived and attempted to get the man to leave the property. It's unclear why the man was there.

During the incident, police said the suspect started shooting at officers, which led to the officers returning fire. The suspect was struck an unknown number of times, according to police.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

There were no officers injured, police said.

Further information was not immediately released as the investigation continues.