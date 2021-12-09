Investigation underway after baby girl found dead in Fort Worth carport, police say

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the child as "baby girl Lopez," but no further information on the cause of death has been released.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is underway after a baby was found dead in a Fort Worth carport Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Just after 2:10 p.m., Fort Worth police said officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hampshire Boulevard in response to a “meet officer/agency call.”

When officers arrived, they found a dead baby girl in a carport area.

Fort Worth police said detectives are “speaking with a person” concerning the incident.

