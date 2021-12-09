CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department says they are preparing to request a statewide AMBER ALERT for a missing, endangered mother and son who were reportedly kidnapped by the mother’s boyfriend this morning.

According to the LPD, the kidnapping followed an incident in which the boyfriend, James Earl Cruse, 35, of Lufkin, critically injured the mother’s 17-year-old son.

The mother has been identified as Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, and the child is Jordan Davis, 8, both of Lufkin.

"We do not have height and weight of the mother and child or their clothing description at this time," the LPD said.

Cruse is believed to be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, possibly south Dallas, in a 2017 black Buick Regal with the Texas license plate number: PGH-5154.

Cruse is described as a Black male, who stands 5'9 and weighs 189 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and neck tattoos. and brown eyes with neck tattoos.

Police say Cruse is considered armed and dangerous and if you spot the suspect vehicle, call 911 immediately.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

WHAT IS AN AMBER ALERT?

AMBER Alerts are emergency messages issued when a law enforcement agency determines that a child has been abducted and is in imminent danger.

AMBER Alert instantly galvanizes communities to assist in the search for and safe recovery of an abducted child. The alerts are broadcast through radio, TV, road signs, cell phones, and other data-enabled devices.

WHAT ARE THE CRITERIA FOR AN AMBER ALERT?