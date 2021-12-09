26-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in north Dallas, police say

Police found the woman, identified as Wendy Godoy, face down outside of her second-floor apartment.

DALLAS — A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed by a stray bullet at an apartment in Far North Dallas on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded at about 2:45 p.m. to a disturbance call at an apartment on the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle, near Spring Valley Road and U.S. 75.

Police said they found the woman, identified as Wendy Godoy, face down outside of her second-floor apartment. Officers then cleared the apartment to make sure there were no other victims or suspects in the area.

Police performed CPR on Godoy and Dallas Fire-Rescue took her to a hospital where she died, according to a police news release.

Police said they learned that Godoy was struck by a stray bullet from a neighboring apartment. A probable cause warrant was obtained for Noe Leon-Claudio, 30, although it was not clear if Leon-Claudio is yet in custody.

Homicide detectives are asking for more information on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Jacob White at his email, jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.