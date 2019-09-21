Arlington police are asking for answers after a newborn baby boy was found in an apartment complex dumpster shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. The baby is alive and is under care at a hospital, police said.

The apartment complex the baby was found at is located in the 2100 block of Tanoak Lane, police said.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with tips or information is asked to call 911, or call in an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS.

