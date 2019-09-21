DALLAS — A woman was attacked in a downtown parking garage early Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson at the Statler Hotel.

Security guards at the parking garage, located at 2013 Jackson Street, apprehended the suspect, the spokesperson said.

The parking garage has six underground levels. Most of those spaces are reserved for Dallas Morning News employees.

"Our hearts are broken for the young woman who was victimized," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

WFAA has reached out to Dallas police for more information on the investigation.

