Authorities issue AMBER Alert in search for 3-month-old girl missing from Gainesville

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department immediately at 940-668-7777.

GAINESVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert across Texas early Tuesday for a 3-month-old girl they believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Lyrik Aliyana Brown was last seen around 9 p.m. on Monday on the 700 block of North Howeth Street in Gainesville. She was wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers at the time, according to authorities.

Authorities say she weighs about 15 pounds and has a birthmark behind her right knee.

Gainesville police are also looking for 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown in connection to her disappearance. Police say Jeremy Brown is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal, and black and white Nike shoes, according to authorities.

Police believe he is driving a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with a Texas temporary tag of 55432B6 similar to the model pictured below.

He was last heard from in Gainesville, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department immediately at 940-668-7777.