Aaron Dean trial delayed again after attorneys ask for judge's recusal

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The trial for a Fort Worth officer charged in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson has been delayed again after his attorneys asked for the judge to be recused from the case.

Attorneys for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth officer charged in the case, asked the presiding judge to recuse himself from Dean's murder trial, but the judge refused.

Now, a trial must be held on the recusal motion, which will postpone the trial against Dean until a ruling is made.

Dean is charged with murder in Jefferson's death. He fatally shot her while responding to a welfare check at her home in October 2019, police said.

Dean attorneys D. Miles Brissette and Robert K. Gill filed a motion Monday, accusing District Judge David Hagerman of having an attitude towards the defense that has shown he is not going to be fair or impartial during proceedings against Dean.

Hagerman declined to recuse himself, referring the request to the Eighth Administrative Judicial Region. The judge for the Eighth Region, David Evans, will preside over the hearing and will then issue a written ruling on whether Hagerman should be recused from the case.

Brissette and Gill filed a motion three weeks ago, asking Judge Hagerman for a delay in trial – citing several scheduling conflicts that also involved a bench trail set to begin the same day as the Dean trial.

But on June 3, Hagerman said the defense attorney failed to prove a conflict with Dean’s scheduled trial date and ruled the trial will begin on June 23.

Hagerman was reportedly testy throughout the delay hearing proceedings, as Brissette and Gill brought up some of their expert witnesses weren’t going to be available for the trial date due to other commitments.

When Gill brought up that he had put in a vacation letter request months ago for June 29, Hagerman said he would not consider the issue at that point.

“You’re not going to dictate the schedule to this court, Mr. Gill,” said the judge.

When Gill and Brissette brought up vacation notices that both of them had filed, the judge pointedly declined to consider those issues, and the judge and the prosecutors said they had cancelled their own vacations for the Dean case.

In the motion for recusal, the defense attorneys say that Hagerman, “Has ignored state law that prescribes priority of cases for trial, ignored local rules that govern conflicts in settings between courts and vacations schedules of counsel.”

Brissette and Gill also said that Dean was refused the right to have his counsel of choice at the trial.

The judge issued a gag order in the Dean case, which includes the defense attorneys – but Brissette and Gill say that the judge has violated his own order by prematurely ruling on a motion for a change of venue before the defense presented evidence on the motion.

Overall, Brissette and Gill say the judge cannot be impartial and has prejudice concerning the Dean case and the defense team.