Murder trial against Aaron Dean to proceed as scheduled after judge denies latest delay request

Dean is accused of fatally shooting Jefferson while responding to a welfare check at her home in October 2019, according to police.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A Tarrant County judge ruled the murder trial against Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer charged in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, will go on as scheduled later this month.

Dean’s attorneys Robert K. Gill and D. Miles Brissette filed a motion two weeks ago, asking for another delay in the trial. They cited several scheduling conflicts, including a bench trial set to begin on the same day the Dean trial is currently set – June 23.

During the hearing Friday, June 3, the judge and attorneys walked through the cases that potentially conflicted with Dean's trial. One involved a child abuse case. But the prosecution argued that Dean's trial should begin as currently scheduled.

WFAA's Tanya Eiserer was in the courtroom as the judge shortly made his decision that jury selection will begin on June 21 in the case against Dean.

Judge says jury selection will begin June 21. He not agreeing to a delay. — Tanya Eiserer (@tanyaeiserer) June 3, 2022

Jefferson was playing video games with her then 8-year-old nephew when Dean walked into her backyard. She grabbed her gun and had gotten up to look out of the window when she was shot, police records say. Jefferson died at the scene.

An arrest warrant stated three times that Dean did not announce he was a police officer when he walked around the house into Jefferson’s backyard.

Dean resigned before he could be fired from Fort Worth Police Department, officials have said.