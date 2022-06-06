Widow of murdered Fort Worth officer speaks out during first day of suspect's trial

Officer Garrett Hull was shot while confronting robbery suspects in Sept. 2018. Timothy Huff wasn't the shooter but was charged with attempted capital murder.

FORT WORTH, Texas — After almost four years since the shooting death of a Fort Worth police officer, a trial has begun for one of the three suspects tied to the city's first line-of-duty death in over a decade.

While police said Timothy Huff did not shoot officer Garrett Hull, Huff was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder. Huff, whose trial started Monday morning in Fort Worth, was also charged with multiple counts of robbery.

At the time, police said Huff and two other suspects were involved in over a dozen robberies, mostly targeting Latino bars in and near the Fort Worth area.

Hull and his team were following their vehicle in September 2018 when they went to rob another bar. When police confronted them, police said Dacion Steptoe shot Hull in the head.

Steptoe was fatally shot by officers during the incident. The other suspects, including Huff, were arrested.

Hull's wife, Sabrina, took the stand on the first day of Huff's trial Monday. She said she talked to her husband about his safety shorty before he died.

"'These guys are really dangerous, babe. I mean like, it's bad,'" she recalls him saying. "He felt like there was going to be a shooting. And I was like, 'Don't put that in the universe. I don't want to talk about that.' He said, 'Well, we need to talk about these things.'"

The person that spoke after Sabrina was one of Garrett Hull's fellow officers, officer Dallas Connor. Connor was one of the officers helping Hull track down the suspected robbers.

"He was a very driven individual. When he had a target in his sights that we were working on, he was not going to stray," Connor said. "He wouldn't stop until the mystery was solved, the suspect was apprehended."