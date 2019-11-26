A person is in a Fort Worth hospital after an attempted armed robbery in central Fort Worth Monday, police say.

According to police, the person was approached by a suspect demanding money. When the person refused, the suspect drew a gun and fired, injuring the person below the eye.

Police have no details on the suspect, who is still at large. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Robbery detectives have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

More on WFAA: