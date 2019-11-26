A person is in a Fort Worth hospital after an attempted armed robbery in central Fort Worth Monday, police say.
According to police, the person was approached by a suspect demanding money. When the person refused, the suspect drew a gun and fired, injuring the person below the eye.
Police have no details on the suspect, who is still at large. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
Robbery detectives have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
More on WFAA:
- UPS to hire 2,760 in Dallas for the holidays
- Your 2019 holiday guide for North Texas
- 8-year-old runner honors late grandfather with one shoe and 3.1 miles of determination
- 'It's one of the worst things I've ever seen': Caretaker attacked, killed by feral hogs, sheriff says
- Police searching for woman last seen outside Lewisville IHOP