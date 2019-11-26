Police have asked for the public's help as they work to locate a woman who was last seen outside her job on Nov. 15 in Lewisville.

Shaelynn King, 22, was working an overnight shift at the IHOP when she was last spotted talking to a group of people outside the restaurant at about 2 a.m. in the 600 block of West Main Street, according to police.

At the time, she was wearing an IHOP uniform: black pants and a red, short-sleeved, buttoned-down shirt.

King is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Police have asked anyone with information on her whereabouts call 972-219-8477 and reference case number 19-13752.

