DALLAS — UPS expects to hire 2,760 seasonal employees in Dallas for the upcoming holiday season as it anticipates a heavy volume of package traffic, according to a news release.
The shipping company has full- and part-time seasonal positions available, including tractor-trailer drivers, package handlers and driver-helpers. Nationwide, UPS said it's expecting to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees.
The pay depends on the job. UPS says that tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour, while package handlers and driver-helpers start at $14 per hour.
In addition, students who are eligible seasonal employees can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment, according to the news release. Tuition reimbursement is also available at select locations.
UPS is hiring at the following metroplex local locations:
- Dallas: 10155 Monroe Street, Dallas, TX 75229
- Fort Worth: 1300 E. Northside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76102
- DFW: 1683 W. 19th Street, DFW Airport, TX 75261
- Independence: 13700 Independence Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177
- Mesquite: 4300 Samuel Boulevard, Mesquite, TX 75149
- McKinney: 3000 Redbus Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75069
- Chalk Hill: 1910 Chalk Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75212
- Crossdock: 1415 S. Loop 12, Irving, TX 75060
- Haslet: 1400 Intermodal Parkway, Fort Worth 76177
- Arlington: 2320 E. Bardin Road, Arlington, TX 76018
To apply, click this link. Applicants must apply online.
More on WFAA:
- 8-year-old runner honors late grandfather with one shoe and 3.1 miles of determination
- 'It's one of the worst things I've ever seen': Caretaker attacked, killed by feral hogs, sheriff says
- Police searching for woman last seen outside Lewisville IHOP
- Community groups rally to help families in Oak Cliff this Thanksgiving
- Luka mural goes up in Deep Ellum