DALLAS — UPS expects to hire 2,760 seasonal employees in Dallas for the upcoming holiday season as it anticipates a heavy volume of package traffic, according to a news release.

The shipping company has full- and part-time seasonal positions available, including tractor-trailer drivers, package handlers and driver-helpers. Nationwide, UPS said it's expecting to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees.

The pay depends on the job. UPS says that tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour, while package handlers and driver-helpers start at $14 per hour.

In addition, students who are eligible seasonal employees can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment, according to the news release. Tuition reimbursement is also available at select locations.

UPS is hiring at the following metroplex local locations:

Dallas: 10155 Monroe Street, Dallas, TX 75229

10155 Monroe Street, Dallas, TX 75229 Fort Worth: 1300 E. Northside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76102

1300 E. Northside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76102 DFW: 1683 W. 19th Street, DFW Airport, TX 75261

1683 W. 19th Street, DFW Airport, TX 75261 Independence: 13700 Independence Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177

13700 Independence Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Mesquite: 4300 Samuel Boulevard, Mesquite, TX 75149

4300 Samuel Boulevard, Mesquite, TX 75149 McKinney: 3000 Redbus Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75069

3000 Redbus Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75069 Chalk Hill: 1910 Chalk Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75212

1910 Chalk Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75212 Crossdock: 1415 S. Loop 12, Irving, TX 75060

1415 S. Loop 12, Irving, TX 75060 Haslet: 1400 Intermodal Parkway, Fort Worth 76177

1400 Intermodal Parkway, Fort Worth 76177 Arlington: 2320 E. Bardin Road, Arlington, TX 76018

To apply, click this link. Applicants must apply online.

