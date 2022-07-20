Dead miniature horses, emus and a bull found without water in Parker County, officials say

The animals who died did not have a fresh water source, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A Parker County woman faces animal cruelty charges after authorities found multiple dead animals on her property, including several horses, a peacock and a bull, officials announced in a news release Wednesday.

Police say Shamorrowia Jeanette Alexander, 31, of Whitt, was arrested Tuesday on eight counts of animal cruelty to livestock animals and one count of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Authorities had responded Tuesday to the woman's property in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52 on an animal welfare check. When they arrived, they found a decomposing bull inside of a pen, near an empty hay feeder.

Deputies searched the property and found other dead animals, including a sorrel horse, two miniature horses, two emus and a peacock.

Most of the animals did not have access to fresh water; and the only two water sources on the property had algae "and other contaminants," the release said.

There were also rabbits, turkeys, chickens and a goat on the property. The goat was alive in a pen with no water, though neighbors reported they gave the goat water after finding none available, officials said.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier urged residents to make sure their animals have fresh water available.

"In the climbing temperatures, it is imperative" to provide fresh water for animals, Authier said in the release.