Allen Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger arrested on child pornography charges

Allen Mayor Pro Tem Gary L. Caplinger was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges, jail records show.

According to court records, the 56-year-old faces two charges including possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Caplinger turned himself into authorities Thursday morning. His attorney Todd Shapiro tells WFAA that his client intends to bond out shortly.

Caplinger has lived in Allen since 1988 and has served as Mayor Pro tem since 2012. Due to term limits, he's serving his final term, which expires in May 2021, Allen officials said.

The City of Allen released a statement saying they "were shocked to learn today" of Caplinger's arrest. City officials said the case did not originate in Allen.

According to the City of Allen website, after graduating school Caplinger spent 10 years as a reserve police officer.

Then in 2000 he applied for a position on a City of Allen board and was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission later that year. He was elected to Allen City Council in 2006.

Caplinger also served in several other committees in Allen.