8-year-old boy shot in road rage incident in Balch Springs, police say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — An 8-year-old boy was injured in a road rage shooting in Balch Springs on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Balch Springs police say the incident happened on westbound Interstate 20 between Beltline Road and Seagoville Road. Dallas police also responded to the scene.

Police say the child was struck by a bullet in his hip area. He was transported to a hospital in Dallas and is currently stable.

According to police, there were two other children, ages 1 and 5, in the car at the time of the shooting. They were also taken to the hospital as they may have been hit by glass or other fragments, police say.

Police are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident. A description of the suspect vehicle has not yet been made available.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

A second vehicle was also struck by at least two other bullets. There were no injuries reported in that car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and may have information is asked to call police at 972-557-6000.