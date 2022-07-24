Man killed, three injured after shooting in Northwest Dallas, police say

The police department tells WFAA that all four men got into a fight and someone pulled out a gun. One of the men hospitalized is in critical condition.

DALLAS — Four people were shot, and one of the victims died, in a shooting in Northwest Dallas early Sunday, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block Cortez Drive, just north of Love Field, at about 3 a.m.

Police said investigators believe four men got into a fight at an event at the location. The fight spilled into an alley and escalated when someone pulled out a gun.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was in critical condition at a hospital and the other two were in stable condition, police said.

No other information has been released.